Decanter which keeps open wine fresh for weeks smashes kickstarter target

1 hr ago Read more: Biggleswade Today

A decanter which promises to keep open wine fresh for nearly TWO WEEKS has reached three times its fundraising target on Kickstarter. This prevents oxidation and can therefore keep open wine fresh for up to 12 days, according to its British designer Tom Cotton, 43. But that target was smashed within 32 hours and more than 1,600 armchair investors have now pledged a total of 174,919.

Chicago, IL

