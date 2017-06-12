Culinary stars mix with fans at North Coast Wine & Food Festival
Chef Dustin Valette, left, and line cook Alec Graham of Valette restaurant prepare Hawaiian ahi poke with soy kombu emulsion, wakame salad and sesame snow during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Chienda Hou, right, of Santa Rosa tops her pizza under the supervision of chef John Ash, second from left, and Worth Our Weight grillmaster Lukas Falcon, left, during the North Coast Food and Wine Festival at Sonoma Mountain Village in Rohnert Park, California, on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoma Index Tribune.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Mon
|Norine
|9
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC