Crop drop not a grape worry for Marlborough wine companies

Marlborough had a smaller grape harvest than last year, but the drop in crop is far from the disaster some were predicting during an often sodden picking period. Figures from New Zealand Winegrowers show 302,396 tonnes of grapes were harvested in Marlborough this year, 6 per cent down on the 323,290 tonnes in 2016.

