Correction: Star Wars Memorabilia-Stolen story
In this undated photo provided by Rancho Obi-Wan is a ceremony taking place at the Star Wars museum, Rancho Obi-Wan, in Petaluma, Calif. A Georgia man is facing felony grand theft charges for stealing more than $200,000 worth of prized Star Wars vintage action figures from the California nonprofit museum where roughly 400,000 pieces of memorabilia are stored and shown to visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|7 hr
|Levi
|3
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC