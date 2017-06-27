China to certify 16 'estate wine' pro...

China to certify 16 'estate wine' producers

Sixteen wineries from China's Beijing, Hebei, Xinjiang and Ningxia provinces, believed to represent a higher quality of domestic wine production, are set to be certified as 'estate wine' producers. The 16 wineries comprise four wineries from Xinjiang, including Tiansai Vineyards, five wineries from China's premium wine region of Ningxia, four in Hebei province neighbouring Beijing, one winery from Shandong and Chateau Rongzi from Shanxi province.

