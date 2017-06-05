Celebrating our women in wine

The story of how the wineries of Griffith and surrounds became the powerhouses they are today is something locals know well, but never has it been told through the eyes of the women who worked tirelessly behind the scenes. But that is all about to change on Saturday with the Riverina Gala Dinner set to celebrate the local women in the region's wine industry, thanks to the Fabulous Ladies' Wine Society and UnWined, sharing their first hand memories of how it all came to be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Area News.