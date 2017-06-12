Celebrate Israeli wines at the Wine &...

Celebrate Israeli wines at the Wine & Plenty festival

17 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Wine & Plenty, a colorful regional festival, brings Israel's wine industry back to where it all began. The festival will take place on July 5 and 6 in the gardens of Ramat Hanadiv at sunset, offering beautifully illuminated vistas of the gardens and the Mediterranean.

Chicago, IL

