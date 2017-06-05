Campari sells Chateau de Sancerre winery for 20.5m

Gruppo Campari has sold its ChA teau de Sancerre winery for a 20.5 million, completing its exit from the still wine business. The group confirmed this morning that it sold the last remaining part of its still wine business to Maison Ackerman, the wine division of Terrena, a France-based company with diversified interests in the agriculture industry, for a 20.5m.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.