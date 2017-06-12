California Wine of the Week: Beaurega...

California Wine of the Week: Beauregard Vineyards 2015 Chardonnay, Beauregard Ranch

This lush chardonnay from Beauregard Vineyards estate vineyard is good from start to finish, smooth with great mouth feel. It is among a quartet of offerings from nearby vineyards on Bald Mountain, Ben Lomond, Zayante and, in this example, the estate Beauregard Ranch in Bonny Doon.

Chicago, IL

