California Wine of the Week: Beauregard Vineyards 2015 Chardonnay, Beauregard Ranch
This lush chardonnay from Beauregard Vineyards estate vineyard is good from start to finish, smooth with great mouth feel. It is among a quartet of offerings from nearby vineyards on Bald Mountain, Ben Lomond, Zayante and, in this example, the estate Beauregard Ranch in Bonny Doon.
