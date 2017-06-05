California Star Wars memorabilia stolen, collector charged

In this undated photo provided by Rancho Obi-Wan is the Star Wars museum, Rancho Obi-Wan, in Petaluma, Calif. A Georgia man is facing felony grand theft charges for stealing more than $200,000 worth of prized Star Wars vintage action figures from the California nonprofit museum where roughly 400,000 pieces of memorabilia are stored and shown to visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.