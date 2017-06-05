California Star Wars memorabilia stolen, collector charged
A Georgia man is facing felony grand theft charges for stealing more than $200,000 worth of prized Star Wars vintage action figures from a California Steve Sansweet is the founder of Rancho Obi-Wan in Petaluma, California, where roughly 400,000 pieces of memorabilia are stored and shown to visitors. Sansweet says that more than 100 pieces were stolen starting from 2015 to 2016 by a friend who stayed at the compound four times during that period.
