Bureau's inadvertent SA wine plug

Eagle-eyed Cellar Door Tours guide Tim Eckert spotted an unusual Sydney weather situation on the Bureau of Meteorology's website which reportedly read "Krondorf Symmetry Barossa Shiraz 2013". Like all good reds, Mr Eckert's Facebook post was accompanied by the caption: "Someone at the Bureau of Meteorology may have had a long lunch".

