Bureau's inadvertent SA wine plug
Eagle-eyed Cellar Door Tours guide Tim Eckert spotted an unusual Sydney weather situation on the Bureau of Meteorology's website which reportedly read "Krondorf Symmetry Barossa Shiraz 2013". Like all good reds, Mr Eckert's Facebook post was accompanied by the caption: "Someone at the Bureau of Meteorology may have had a long lunch".
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|18 hr
|Norine
|9
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC