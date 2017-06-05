Bryan winery owner gets state recognition
When Julie Nofzinger first became interested in wine making in 2008, she did not have plans to start her own business. Pamela Ledyard, owner of Stoney Ridge Winery, received the Grape Grower of the Year award from David Daniels, Ohio agriculture director, at an award ceremony at the Statehouse in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Sat
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC