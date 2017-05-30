Broader fine wine market powers on

If the ups and downs of Bordeaux is holding back the Liv-ex Fine Wine 100, the broader market is booming, climbing over 1% in May. The Fine Wine 100 returned a very small gain of 0.4% in May, largely wiping out a 0.5% in April. The much broader Fine Wine 1000 though, which tracks a much wider array of 1,000 wines from across France, Italy, the US, Australia, Spain and Portugal, rose 1.2%.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.