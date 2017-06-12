Best winery in state? Western Md. pro...

Best winery in state? Western Md. producer staking its claim

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

The western Maryland winery now has won two major awards from the Maryland Wineries Association in three years, taking the Governor's Cup in 2015 and then winning the Maryland Comptroller's Cup Competition earlier this week. That's named after the industry's chief regulator, Comptroller of Maryland Peter Franchot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Wed Hmmmm 12
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC