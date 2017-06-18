Assembly Bill Package to Support & Pr...

Assembly Bill Package to Support & Promote NJ's Wineries & Vineyards Clears Assembly

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cape May County Herald

A legislative package sponsored by Assembly Democrats Vince Mazzeo, Bob Andrzejczak and John Burzichelli to support and promote the state's wineries and vineyards was approved Thurs. by the General Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Jun 20 Solique 14
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,426 • Total comments across all topics: 282,025,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC