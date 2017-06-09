Are we in the age of blended wine?
Riedel Wine Glass on the display at Wine Spectator Wine Seminar "Blending The Rules" in n Miami Beach, Florida. For better or worse, and in some cases both, American wine drinkers are in thrall with the Blend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|19 hr
|Hmmmm
|12
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC