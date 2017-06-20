Antonini: Too many people are making Justin Bieber wines
Too many producers are so concerned about what the market wants that they are making commercially focused "Justin Bieber" wines according to Italian winemaker and consultant Alberto Antonini. Speaking exclusively to the drinks business during Vinexpo in Bordeaux this week, Antonini lamented the state of play in the current world wine market, and the fact that so many winemakers have become too self-conscious.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|Tue
|Solique
|14
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC