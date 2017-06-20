Antonini: Too many people are making ...

Antonini: Too many people are making Justin Bieber wines

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Drinks Business

Too many producers are so concerned about what the market wants that they are making commercially focused "Justin Bieber" wines according to Italian winemaker and consultant Alberto Antonini. Speaking exclusively to the drinks business during Vinexpo in Bordeaux this week, Antonini lamented the state of play in the current world wine market, and the fact that so many winemakers have become too self-conscious.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Tue Solique 14
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,381 • Total comments across all topics: 281,930,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC