Antonini: Too many people are making Justin Bieber wines

Too many producers are so concerned about what the market wants that they are making commercially focused "Justin Bieber" wines according to Italian winemaker and consultant Alberto Antonini. Speaking exclusively to the drinks business during Vinexpo in Bordeaux this week, Antonini lamented the state of play in the current world wine market, and the fact that so many winemakers have become too self-conscious.

