Anson: So Brexit is happening - what ...

Anson: So Brexit is happening - what next for the wine trade?

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Jane Anson reports on a debate at Vinexpo in Bordeaux on the possible Brexit fallout for the wine trade, as UK and European Union officials begin talks. After a year of navel-gazing over what exact consistency of Brexit we want in the UK, on Monday morning June 19, David Davis and his team headed to Brussels to opens talks with Michel Barnier, the EU Commission's chief negotiator that will determine how and when the UK leaves the European Union.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ... Tue Solique 14
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Jun 3 Ldysady 2
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,216 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC