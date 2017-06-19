Andrzejczak Bill Package to Boost New Jersey Wine Industry Advances
An Assembly panel approved a four-bill package sponsored by Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak to spur the continued growth of New Jersey's winery industry. "The wine industry has begun to yield tremendous benefits for our state, particularly South Jersey," said Andrzejczak .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico Public Education Secretary Skandera ...
|16 hr
|Solique
|14
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Jun 3
|Ldysady
|2
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC