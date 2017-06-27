Alsace wine route - ask Decanter

John Freeman, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, asks : Later this year, my wife and I are looking to do a walking holiday in Alsace which would also take us through the vineyards. Can you recommend some tour operators who are reputable and have a good track record? And ideally, when is the best time to go? Sue Style replies : Alsace is a great choice for a vineyard walking holiday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.