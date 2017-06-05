6 Portuguese wines that will shake up your vino routine
As we settle into summer, how about we mix things up a little? If you're finding yourself in a bit of a rut with what you're sipping, why not have a summer fling with something new? I recently had the opportunity to taste through a good number of Portuguese wines, and although awareness of this category is growing steadily across Canada, there are many wine enthusiasts out there who haven't ventured too far beyond an after-dinner glass of port. Summer is a great time to discover, or rediscover, Portuguese table wines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.
