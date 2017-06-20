2015 vintage wines "very high quality"
"Very high quality" was Master of Wine Andrew Caillard's description of the top twelve GIMBLETT GRAVELSA red wines chosen to showcase the 2015 vintage. Following the selection tasting Andrew praised the winemakers, noting that "as a body of work, I think the 2015s are a lovely bunch of wines".
