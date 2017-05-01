Would it be OK to put wine in plastic...

Would it be OK to put wine in plastic bottles?

I've seen some wine sold in plastic bottles at the grocery store or at large events, and it can be appealing because the plastic is less breakable and weighs less. But plastic wine bottles are only good for short-term wine storage, and I doubt they'll replace glass bottles any time soon.

