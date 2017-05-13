Wine Trivia: Smithsonian wine collection
Three of Concannon Vineyard's Prohibition era wines are on display at the Livermore Valley winery: 1929 Angelica, 1925 Riesling and 1929 Sherry. It's no secret that the Smithsonian National Museum of American History exhibits include Chateau Montelena's 1973 Chardonnay and Stag's Leap Wine Cellars' 1973 S.L.V. Cabernet Sauvignon, the wines that beat France's best in the 1976 Judgment of Paris.
