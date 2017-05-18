Wine Tasting: Something special from the Niagara region
Each week, David and Leah Valvo of Wineforecaster sample New York state wines. The Niagara Region is known for exceptional wine and in this video Leah and David try a meritage from Arrowhead Spring Vineyards in Lockport.
