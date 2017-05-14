Wine plays starring role in new Coppo...

Wine plays starring role in new Coppola film

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Drinks Business

Wine plays a starring role in Francis Ford Coppola's wife Eleanor Coppola's new film Paris Can Wait , with Coppola consulting with Maria Helm Sinskey on the food and wine pairings. Enlisting the help of Sinskey, culinary director at Robert Sinskey Vineyards in the Napa Valley, among the food and wine pairing to feature in the film are rack of lamb with CA te-RA tie reds, red mullet with Didier Dagueneau's Silex from Pouilly-FumA©, and prosciutto and melon with ChA teauneuf-du-Pape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Drinks Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC