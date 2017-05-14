Wine plays starring role in new Coppola film

Wine plays a starring role in Francis Ford Coppola's wife Eleanor Coppola's new film Paris Can Wait , with Coppola consulting with Maria Helm Sinskey on the food and wine pairings. Enlisting the help of Sinskey, culinary director at Robert Sinskey Vineyards in the Napa Valley, among the food and wine pairing to feature in the film are rack of lamb with CA te-RA tie reds, red mullet with Didier Dagueneau's Silex from Pouilly-FumA©, and prosciutto and melon with ChA teauneuf-du-Pape.

