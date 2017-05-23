Wine / Lunch was all a bit of a Lark

Wine / Lunch was all a bit of a Lark

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Canberra City News

"We arrived to be greeted by a wonderful vista, revealed through ceiling-to-floor glass that shows the golds and russet reds of vine leaves that are ready to fall," writes RICHARD CALVER I WAS speaking with the convenor of my defunct writers' group which is, sadly, now a faded memory. "Well, not yet," I said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,235,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC