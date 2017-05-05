Wine lovers can get into the spirit a...

Wine lovers can get into the spirit at City Wine 2017

Some of WA's top wineries will be pouring new release and unusual drops side by side at Urban Orchard in June. And there's a bit of spirit involved this year - Harman's Estate will be showcasing its Pisco - Australia's first and only wine-based spirit, of which four types have been fashioned out of Margaret River grapes.

