Wine lovers can get into the spirit at City Wine 2017
Some of WA's top wineries will be pouring new release and unusual drops side by side at Urban Orchard in June. And there's a bit of spirit involved this year - Harman's Estate will be showcasing its Pisco - Australia's first and only wine-based spirit, of which four types have been fashioned out of Margaret River grapes.
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
