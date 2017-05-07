Wine industry raises the spirits of n...

Wine industry raises the spirits of northeastern city of China

2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

By Philippine News Agency In a few months, Huiyuanlongyun Chateau, a huge leisure park, with wine as the theme in northeast China, will throw open its cellar doors to the public. At a cost of more than 400 million yuan , the 13-hectare complex in Tonghua City, Jilin Province, will be an area for grape plantation, wine-making, eating, drinking, sightseeing and having fun.

