Wine dinner with "Real Housewife" Kathy Wakile

"Real Housewife" Kathy Wakile at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in Englewood Attend a four-course meal with the Bravo star on June 15. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://www.northjersey.com/story/life/food/2017/05/12/real-housewife-kathy-wakile-anthonys-coal-fired-pizza-englewood/318878001/ You've seen many a dramatic meal and dinner party take place on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey." Now, dine with Housewife Kathy Wakile during a special wine dinner at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in Englewood on June 15. The Franklin Lakes resident, who is set to open up her own restaurant, Pizza Love, in Wyckoff in June, will meet with fans, pose for photos and sign her dessert cookbook, "Indulge."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.