Wine and weed? Some Oregon vineyards try hand at pot farming
Oregon's legalization of recreational pot two years ago is creating room for the wine industry to branch out in the southern part of the state. Recreational marijuana won't be legal in California until next year, but a few miles north of the border in Oregon, a handful of winemakers are experimenting with pot.
