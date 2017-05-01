Wilson welcomes - Toast' wine festivalWilson County welcomed A Toast...
Wilson County welcomed A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival for the first time Saturday, and event organizers said the event went better than expected. Chamber president Mark Hinesley said the venue change to the Wilson County Expo Center from Nashville Shores made a big difference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC