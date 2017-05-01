Will FIG take home a James Beard Awar...

Will FIG take home a James Beard Award tonight for Outstanding Wine Service?

Charleston City Paper

Tonight the James Beard Awards will be held at the Lyric Opera in Chicago and FIG is in the running as a finalist for Outstanding Wine Program for the fourth year in a row. Mike Lata and Adam Nemirow's restaurant faces off against Benu of San Francisco, Canlis in Seattle, Emeril's New Orleans, and Miller Union in Atlanta.

