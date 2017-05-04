Wild Goose Vineyards Gewurztraminer wins top award at Spring Okanagan Wine Festival
This off-dry and elegant white wine has intense floral, citrus and mineral flavours matched to good acidity for a wonderful finish on the tongue. This vintage also just happens to be the big winner at last night's Spring Okanagan Wine Festival Best of Varietal Wine Awards in Penticton, taking home the trophy for wine of the year.
