When the pasta is bright and light, the wines should be tooThis...
This simple pasta recipe takes its title and culinary inspiration from the iconic song, summoning the city with the flavors of crisp French-cut green beans, aromatic herbes de Provence and rich, creamy brie. Keep the wine pairings as light as the dish with these equally inspiring bottlings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC