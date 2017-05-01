What's Happening? Winery seeking artist to design for Harvest Fest and more
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is hosting its seventh annual art competition for advertising its 16th annual Harvest Fest 2017. The artwork, chosen by winery staff, will be used to create wine labels, posters, invitations and other media to advance and promote the harvest festival and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC