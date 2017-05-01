What's Happening? Winery seeking arti...

What's Happening? Winery seeking artist to design for Harvest Fest and more

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is hosting its seventh annual art competition for advertising its 16th annual Harvest Fest 2017. The artwork, chosen by winery staff, will be used to create wine labels, posters, invitations and other media to advance and promote the harvest festival and The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey.

