What is natural wine? - ask Decanter

What is natural wine? - ask Decanter

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

As there is no strict definition of 'natural wine', deciding the entry criteria for samples for our natural wine tasting was not easy. To help, we sought advice from members of the industry noted for their expertise in natural wines: Doug Wregg from UK importer/retailer Les Caves de Pyrene, which is behind The Real Wine Fair; Isabelle Legeron MW, the creator of the RAW wine fairs in London, New York and Berlin; David Harvey of UK shipper and retailer Raeburn; Monty Waldin, author and consultant on organic, biodynamic and sustainable viticulture; and Simon Woolf, a writer who specialises in organic, biodynamic and natural wines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr 22 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC