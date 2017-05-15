We'll always have Van Nuys: Hangar from 'Casablanca' saved

This May 23, 2017, photo shows part of the disassembled hangar facade that framed the opening scene of the 1942 film "Casablanca," where it is stored in a parking lot at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Christine Dunn, who with her late husband recovered the hangar 10 years ago, told the Daily News on Sunday, May 28, that it'll be moved to Valley Relics Museum, home to many pop culture items.

