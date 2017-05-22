Watson's Wine takes on China's Silver...

Watson's Wine takes on China's Silver Heights

Read more: The Drinks Business

Hong Kong's biggest wine retailer Watson's Wine has taken on exclusive on-trade distribution rights of Chinese winery Silver Heights in Hong Kong and Macau. Three of Silver Heights' wines including two Bordeaux blends - 'The Summit' 2014, 'Family Reserve' 2014 - and and a white wine of 'Family Reserve' Chardonnay 2014 will be available at Watson's, selling from HK$378 to HK$438, Alexa Boulton, communications and export director for the northwestern Ningxia winery, told dbHK .

Chicago, IL

