Vineyard to launch wines with June open day
Crouch Ridge Vineyard, in Althorne, will unveil their sparkling white wine and red pinot noir during an open day next month. Owner Sam Lonergan said: "Last year we launched our first wine which proved to be a huge success winning a silver national award.
