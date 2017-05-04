Venus in Fur Reading, Wine and More Set for Wolfsbane's 2nd Annual Dionysus Festival
Wolfbane will celebrate wine and the arts with their second annual Dionysus Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. All proceeds for this event will support the upcoming Civil War adaptation of Wolfbane's Romeo and Juliet at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC