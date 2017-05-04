Venus in Fur Reading, Wine and More S...

Venus in Fur Reading, Wine and More Set for Wolfsbane's 2nd Annual Dionysus Festival

Wolfbane will celebrate wine and the arts with their second annual Dionysus Festival on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 6:00pm-9:00pm. All proceeds for this event will support the upcoming Civil War adaptation of Wolfbane's Romeo and Juliet at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in June.

