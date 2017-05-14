USA award winning wines at DWWA 2017: Finding a niche
Six top medals at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards show how American wine producers are honing their skills with particular styles: Pinot from Willamette, Cab from Napa, Syrah from Walla Walla and Chardonnay from cool coastal regions. Six of this year's Platinum and Gold winners at the Decanter World Wine Awards and all with 95 points, came from the USA - up from five in 2016.
