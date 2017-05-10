US wine market: a new Eldorado for French producers.

Agrifrance, a specialist division of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, publishes its annual report on the agricultural and rural economy, this year including an analysis of the United States wine market, which has since 2013 been the world's top market for wine consumption. The world wine market is expected to grow, posting an increase of 3.5% by 2018*, with the United States remaining the main growth driver The US has the 5th largest wine-growing area and is the 4th largest market in production terms, behind Italy, France and Spain "The US is both a producer and consumer in the wine market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.