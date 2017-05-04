Unions warn against Marine Le Pen vote in wine regions
Voting figures showed strong support for Marine Le Pen in some wine regions after the French presidential election first-round, but unions hope their members will steer clear in the run-off with Emmanuel Macron. Why would winemakers or vineyard workers vote for Marine Le Pen, the anti-EU, anti-immigration candidate who until recently headed the country's far-right National Front? But the more prickly reality is that while Le Pen goes into this Sunday's run-off vote as the underdog to Emmanuel Macron, she topped the first-round polls in some key wine areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC