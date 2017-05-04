Unions warn against Marine Le Pen vot...

Unions warn against Marine Le Pen vote in wine regions

Voting figures showed strong support for Marine Le Pen in some wine regions after the French presidential election first-round, but unions hope their members will steer clear in the run-off with Emmanuel Macron. Why would winemakers or vineyard workers vote for Marine Le Pen, the anti-EU, anti-immigration candidate who until recently headed the country's far-right National Front? But the more prickly reality is that while Le Pen goes into this Sunday's run-off vote as the underdog to Emmanuel Macron, she topped the first-round polls in some key wine areas.

