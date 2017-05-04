Unions warn against Marine Le Pen vote in wine regions

Voting figures showed strong support for Marine Le Pen in some wine regions after the French presidential election first-round, but unions hope their members will steer clear in the run-off with Emmanuel Macron. Why would winemakers or vineyard workers vote for Marine Le Pen, the anti-EU, anti-immigration candidate who until recently headed the country's far-right National Front? But the more prickly reality is that while Le Pen goes into this Sunday's run-off vote as the underdog to Emmanuel Macron, she topped the first-round polls in some key wine areas.

