Twain Harte a la Carte serves up food, wine, auction

Twain Harte Soroptimists will host the 21st annual Twain Harte a la Carte fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Meadow Plaza in Twain Harte. Live auction items at Saturday's fundraiser include vacations to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe, an assortment of gifts from Black Oak Casino as well as a signed Steph Curry jersey and a Joe Montana jersey that also includes a 49er jacket and three artists' renderings of Montana.

