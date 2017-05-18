Twain Harte a la Carte serves up food, wine, auction
Twain Harte Soroptimists will host the 21st annual Twain Harte a la Carte fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Meadow Plaza in Twain Harte. Live auction items at Saturday's fundraiser include vacations to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe, an assortment of gifts from Black Oak Casino as well as a signed Steph Curry jersey and a Joe Montana jersey that also includes a 49er jacket and three artists' renderings of Montana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC