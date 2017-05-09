Traveller 10: Austrian Wine Experiences
Great scenery, impressively good wines and some of Europe's most innovative and entertaining cellar doors make Austria just the place for wine lovers, says Brian Johnston. 1. RUST This pretty country town has been a winemaking centre for generations and is surrounded by the vineyards of the Hungarian-border wine region of Burgenland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC