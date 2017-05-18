Tickets now on sale to 4th annual Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest
The Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest will feature more than 140 Californian craft beers and wines with virtually unlimited tastings from top breweries. The 4th annual Tehachapi Mountain Beer and Wine Fest will be held July 15 at the Benz Visco Sports Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC