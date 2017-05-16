Thirst for cool climate wine triggers...

Thirst for cool climate wine triggers Tasmanian vineyard expansion

Read more: Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Woolgrowers on the state's east coast, who diversified into wine grapes years ago, are expanding and more farmers are following suit. The growth in premium wine sales, lucrative grape prices and long-term contracts is making Tasmanian viticulture, very appealing according to consultant Marty Smith.

