Thirst for cool climate wine triggers Tasmanian vineyard expansion
Woolgrowers on the state's east coast, who diversified into wine grapes years ago, are expanding and more farmers are following suit. The growth in premium wine sales, lucrative grape prices and long-term contracts is making Tasmanian viticulture, very appealing according to consultant Marty Smith.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
Add your comments below
Wine Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth
|Apr 22
|Nh2sf
|1
|What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16)
|Mar '17
|Nah
|7
|Adventures abound in Gold Country
|Mar '17
|Any time
|1
|wine club
|Mar '17
|Ardoa
|1
|Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over...
|Mar '17
|muzis_R_roaches
|1
|Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes...
|Feb '17
|LCT
|1
|The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster
|Feb '17
|Wondering2
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wine Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC