The Latest: Police identify Mississip...

The Latest: Police identify Mississippi shooting victims

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Authorities say the suspect in the shooting deaths of eight people in Mississippi was related to or knew all but one of his victims. Authorities on Monday released the names of the victims shot at three locations in rural Mississippi late Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wine Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fiddlehead Farms moving to Somersworth Apr '17 Nh2sf 1
News What's the deal with Trump Wine? (Mar '16) Mar '17 Nah 7
News Adventures abound in Gold Country Mar '17 Any time 1
wine club Mar '17 Ardoa 1
News Iberia and Morocco: Encountering a sensory over... Mar '17 muzis_R_roaches 1
News Hitachino Wagyu & Beer Arrives With Japan's Bes... Feb '17 LCT 1
News The Latest: Missing woman found alive in Lancaster Feb '17 Wondering2 2
See all Wine Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wine Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,379,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC